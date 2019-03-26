South Africa: U-Filing System Down - the Unemployed Struggle to Lodge Claims for Funds

The Unemployment Insurance Fund's uFiling system has been offline since 22 February 2019. Unemployed citizens have been unable to register for or claim financial benefits and have been struggling to find help from the Department of Labour's call centre. The department seems to be only vaguely aware of the issue, despite the negative impact the downtime has had on its beneficiaries.

The Department of Labour's uFiling system has been offline since 22 February, leaving jobless citizens unable to apply for compensation from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

According to the error message on the home page, the website has been down due to "required maintenance and upgrade of the uFiling System". UIF director for communication and marketing Makhosonke Buthelezi says the maintenance process will modernise the uFiling system and enhance some functions.

"(It will have) a brand new HTML5 interface scalable for any screen, straight-through registration where you can get your UIF number online and automated password resets," said Buthelezi.

However, according to a press statement released by the Department of Labour on 19 February, the plan was to have the system up and running by 25 February.

In the statement, Department of Labour spokesperson Teboho Thejane said the department...