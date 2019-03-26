25 March 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jubbaland President Madobe in Mogadishu for Talks

Jubbaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe and an delegation of ministers arrived in Mogadishu. President Madobe is expected to meet high tanking government officials for a series of talks .

His visit to Mogadishu follows last week's visit by the Federal Government Hassan Khaire to Jubbaland. Madobe and Villa Somalia were recently at loggerheads over alleged plan to unseat him in the next elections with what he terms as "stooge of the presidency."

The current meeting is expected to thaw the standoff that has been between the Federal Government and the regional state.

