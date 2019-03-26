Somalia: Somtel Storms the Market With 4G Service

Somalia second leading telecommunications company SOMTEL has begun a 4G test run in colorful ceremony marked in Mogadishu.

The company said that the test run will initially cover 40 new sites across the country after which it will be expanded to cover 45 others in the major tows.

The 4G spectrum - the fourth generation spectrum wireless mobile technology - frequencies enable telecos to offer high-speed internet to mobile phone customers as well as broadband TV broadcasts.

According to SOMTEL's head of marketing and public relations the company remains committed to competing in Somalia.

SOMTEL so far offers the cheapest rates of the internet in the market, with "Kaafiye" package which offers customers a 2.1GB of data for $1.

The launch of the 4G by SOMTEL is set to increase competition in the market as they scramble for internet users, mainly the young generation.

Other services on offer include "La waadag", where subscribers are allowed to share data with other friends and family who have run short of it.

The company has also partnered with Dahabshil to offer mobile money services. The account also offers news service delivered on the mobile phone.