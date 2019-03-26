Uganda: Driver in Trouble for Using Ambulance to Ferry Bricks

Concerned locals in Omoro District on Thursday last week photographed a driver attached to the district health department loading bricks into an ambulance.

Mr Goddy Otto was allegedly transporting the bricks to a site he is constructing a residential house in Lapinyoloyo Village in Koro Sub-county.

The ambulance is the only one in good condition serving a population of 130,000 and is used for referrals of emergency cases to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital and St Mary's Hospital Lacor.

Mr Peter Okellocan, the chairperson of Lapinyoloyo Village, condemned the driver's action, describing it as an insult especially to dozens of expectant mothers who need emergency services.

He asked the district to reign in the errant driver.

Mr Francisco Wadock Awori, the councillor for Koro Sub-county, who also doubles as the District Secretary for Works and Technical Services, condemned the driver's action and said such abuse of government property will not be entertained.

Mr Otto told Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday that he had earlier transported four trips of bricks using a lorry but the driver of the truck left half a trip by the roadside.

"I am being crucified that I used the vehicle to transport bricks from a far distance but in reality, the bricks were just about 50 metres from the main construction site in my compound. Knowing that it was nearby, I decided to use the ambulance to relocate the bricks which are not even many," Mr Otto said.

He said those who took his photos have been against him for long.

"They are looking for all possible ways of pulling me down, they are against my small plans of constructing a house, they want my children not to sleep in an iron roofed house,"he added.

Mr Otto said he is sorry for using the vehicle to transport the bricks, adding that he has already written an apology letter and explanation of what happened to the Chief Administrative Officer, Mr John Bosco Akera.

Mr Akera told this newspaper in an interview that he is yet to hear explanation from the accused before any action is taken.

"I wrote to him on Friday last week asking him to explain circumstances surrounding the photos that circulated on social media and complaints raised by local leaders. I will have to hear from him and take any necessary action," Mr Akera said