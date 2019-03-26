Egypt: Building Resilience in Egypt's Agriculture Sector Through an Investment of $37 Million From the United States

press release

Today, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green announced the establishment of the Egypt Rural Business Strengthening project. The initiative will invest $37 million, including funds for Feed the Future, to build resilience in Egypt's agricultural sector, which will advance food security, prosperity, and ultimately self-reliance for Egyptians.

Through the Egypt Rural Business Strengthening project, Egyptian farmers and food processors will establish connections to domestic and international markets, gain access to financial institutions, increase their adherence to international food and safety standards, and find markets to export crops. The project will assist Egyptian agribusinesses modernize food technology and delivery systems by upgrading processing facilities, refrigeration trucks, and water-efficient irrigation systems.

This project builds on USAID's previous commitments to Egypt's agricultural sector, including in irrigation infrastructure, the establishment of agricultural-export organizations, and training programs to help farmers transition from traditional staple crops to high-value horticulture. It will also help create sustainable jobs that will improve the livelihoods of rural Egyptians and better enable their journey to self-reliance.

Last updated: March 25, 2019

