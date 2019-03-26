Ethiopia: Medical Association Announces Project That Enhances Health Ethics

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Medical Association (EMA) has announced today a one-year project that enhances the capacity of health professionals on health care ethics, medical malpractice and medico-legal issues with 8 million birr.

EMA President, Dr. Gemechis Mamo said the project is an approach to address medico-legal issues so as to protect professionals as well as promote responsible behavior among them and stakeholders.

According to him, inadequate pre-service training on medical ethics, increased number of complaints of unethical behavior, declining public trust, the remedial and punitive nature of the current medical ethics governance systems and absence of system promotion that focus on prevention and social accountabilities are the factors that forced EMA to develop the project.

Director-General at Ministry of Health, Dr. Ashenafi Beza, on his part said the ministry will jointly work with EMA on the project as creating compassionate and respectful care health professional is one of the main agendas of the ministry.

The ministry believes that the project can address problems on ethics and medico-legal issues through training and organizing joint public discussions among the stakeholders, he added.

All cadres of health professionals, stakeholders and other nongovernmental organizations in Oromia and Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples regional states and Addis Ababa will be benefit from the project sponsored by Ministry of Health.