Southern Africa: United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for People Affected By Cyclone Idai

Today the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), announced nearly $3.4 million in additional emergency humanitarian food assistance to meet the urgent needs caused by Cyclone Idai and the related flooding in the Republic of Mozambique. This donation brings the total U.S. investment in this humanitarian response in southern Africa to nearly $4.1 million.

The new funding, provided to the World Food Programme, will help deliver approximately 2,500 metric tons of rice, peas, and vegetable oil to affected people in Sofala, Zambezia, and Manica Provinces. This life-saving emergency food assistance will support approximately 160,000 people for one month.

Last week, USAID deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to Mozambique to lead the U.S. Government's response to Cyclone Idai. The DART is conducting aerial assessments of and taking an on-the-ground look at the damaged areas. The team has identified food, health, shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene as priority needs to help the affected communities.

Cyclone Idai is now the worst natural disaster in southern Africa in nearly two decades. Approximately 900 square miles of land is covered in water - an area larger than New York City and Los Angeles combined. The catastrophic flooding triggered by the storm has killed more than 440 people and more than 600,000 people are in need of assistance. These numbers are expected to rise.

As the world's largest donor of humanitarian assistance, the United States remains committed to helping people affected by this devastating cyclone. Our thoughts are with the people of Mozambique.

Last updated: March 25, 2019

