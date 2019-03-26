Ethiopia: Gold Worth 10 Million Birr Seized While Being Smuggled

Addis Ababa — Oromia Regional State disclosed that it has seized over eight kilograms of gold worth 10 million birr yesterday.

Briefing the press today, Oromia Mineral Development Director-General Yirdaw Negash said the gold was caught as it was about to be smuggled out of the country.

Yirdaw explained that smuggling of gold and other minerals in the region, especially around Shakiso where there is abundant gold is frequent.

The director-general underlined that the regional authority will take measures on illegal individuals that engage in such activities. Although some 76 companies are licensed to explore minerals, few companies are operational, it was learned