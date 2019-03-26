Zimbabwe: Mafira Wins Gold

Zimbabwe's only blade runner, Pride Tadiwanashe Mafira, won three gold medals at the South Africa Sports for the Physically Challenged in Cape Town, South Africa, at the weekend.

The 14-year-old has missed several international competitions because the Sports Commission have failed to classify the country's only blade runner.

Mafira has since set his sights at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and is now competing in South Africa so that he can attract international attention and get classified.

He got his medals in 100 metres, long jump and discus and is classified as a T44.

Mafira, a Form Two student at Prince Edward, competed in South Africa representing Is Ability Sports Club, a Gauteng Province side.

"I am very excited to have lifted my country's flag high and my aim is to represent my country on the international stage," said Mafira.

"It is unfortunate that I only managed to participate in one tournament back home in Gwanda as I am not classified.

"For the weekend medals, I have been working hard with my father Fredrick Mafira who has supported me through and through as a coach and mentor.

"There are a lot of disabled people also willing to take sport seriously but they are lacking the support."