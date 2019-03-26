South Africa: Toxic Sludge 'Will Kill People'

analysis

Parys residents say their tap water is dirty and smells like rotten eggs

A resident from the Parys area of Schonkenville, who did not want to reveal his identity, said that water quality has been a problem in the town for 15 years.

"At Schonkenville Location there's no water at all for four weeks now. As for Mandela Square and Old Location, you'll find brown stinking water and in Ghana Location, you'll get black water like oil. At times we do get clear water but it is difficult to drink because it still smells like a rotten egg," he explained.

"If you don't have money to buy water to drink and to cook, you should know that your health is at risk because you'll have no choice but forced to drink and cook using the same stinking water. We are also concerned about our children at schools because you'll find the same situation at schools."

A water purification plant was recently built at Tumahole - allegedly at a cost of R39-million - but this had not improved the situation, say residents.

While Ngwathe municipal spokesperson Steve Naale said he could not disclose the amount of money spent, but confirmed that...