Sudan: Man Dies in South Darfur Militia Attack

Darfur — One person was killed and two others injured in an attack in Nyala, capital of South Darfur; two policemen were abducted after militiamen attacked a market in North Darfur.

On Friday, a group of militia attacked three people in the area of Hijeir Tongo near Nyala, capital of South Darfur. One man was shot dead and two others were wounded. A camp sheikh told Radio Dabanga that one of the wounded, from Kalma camp, was transferred to Nyala Teaching Hospital in serious condition, while the other is undergoing treatment inside Kalma camp.

The sheikh said the attack took place due to tensions between militia in the area and displaced people who return to their original land for farming purposes. Residents called on the United Nations and human rights and humanitarian organisations to pressure the Sudanese government to stop its militias from attacking unarmed civilians.

Market attack

On Friday, members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's main government militia attacked the market of Tabit in Tawila locality in North Darfur, robbed property, and detained two policemen.

Witnesses from Tabit reported to Radio Dabanga that members of the RSF drove up in six Land Cruisers and raided the market of Tabit on Friday, beat people with whips, and then looted cigarette and telephone shops.

According to witnesses, those affected by the incident went to the police station to report the incident.

The militiamen followed them there, attacked police sergeant Hakim Kashok and Corporal Taha Abdelkarim. and then took the two policemen to an unknown destination.

Ongoing violence

Since end January, a number of attacks have taken place in the Jebel Marra area of Darfur. In addition, UNOCHA reported today that conflict in the Jebel Moon locality of West Darfur State affected an estimated 3,500 people on January 17, when some of the villages' homes and recent harvests were burned and livestock was looted. Radio Dabanga reported at the time that two people were killed.

Security Council resolution 2429(2018) has obliged Unamid to exit and move to its new headquarters in Zalingei, Central Darfur, and to distribute some assets to institutions. Unamid is set to leave all areas of Darfur by June 2020.

September 2018, following a four-day visit to Sudan, a delegation of UK parliamentarians warned that "the rapid withdrawal of Unamid, without a clear plan, puts stability and security in Darfur at risk".