Sudan: Opposition - 'Detained Demonstrators Mistreated in Sudan'

Khartoum/El Obeid — Four opposition leaders were released from months of detention on Saturday; meanwhile, the opposition Sudanese Congress Party has reported that their fellow detainees are not receiving health care in detention in El Obeid in North Kordofan.

The head of human rights secretariat of the party Adel Bakhit of the Sudanese Congress Party said accurate information confirms that the health of three political detainees is deteriorating due to deliberate neglect and failure to provide medical care in El Obeid. They are Mohamed Suleiman Tali, leader of the North Kordofan branch of the Communist Party and Musab El Shafee and Hafiz Oreibi of the Sudanese Congress Party.

It has been reported that some are suffering from kidney disease and associated infections which may threaten their lives.

Doctor detained

Security authorities in El Obeid arrested doctor Amer Adam, leading member of the North Kordofan branch of the National Umma Party on Friday. One of his relatives told Radio Dabanga that the security authorities arrested Adam from inside his clinic in El Obeid. He called to immediately release him or bring him to trial and allow his family and lawyers to see him.

The Sudanese regime has been detaining people associated and involved in ongoing demonstrations, calling for President Omar Al Bashir and his regime to step down from power. Dozens of civilians have been killed, hundreds injured, and unknown thousands detained as the Sudanese security forces respond to peaceful protests with tear gas, batons, and live ammunition.

Detentions in Khartoum

A number of Sudanese scientists and university lecturers remain in NISS detention centres in Khartoum. Demonstrations continue to be held in the capital, Khartoum North, and Omdurman, including yesterday, when a march held by signatories to the Declaration of Freedom and Change was met with tear gas, batons, and further detentions.

Among those detained are Prof Montasir El Tayeb, Professor of Genetics and Pathology and Head of the Institute of Endemic Diseases at the University of Khartoum, Dr Mohamed El Mustafa, Professor of Sociology at the Faculty of Economic Studies, Dr Hisham Omar, Professor of Philosophy at the University of Nilein and deputy president of the Scientific Research Department at the University, Professor Mahdi Abbas, lecturer at the University of Sudan for Science and Technology, Dr Osama Hussein, a lecturer at the Department of Biochemistry at the university, and Dr Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed of the University of Nilein.

In addition, Dr Shamseldin Dawelbeit, Director of the Democratic Thinking Project and editor-in-chief of Hadatha magazine is also in detention.

According to a BBC Africa Eye report last month, those detained in Khartoum face mistreatment through the means of 'The Fridge', a secret facility where the cold is used an instrument of torture.

Opposition released

On Saturday, the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) released four opposition leaders after months of detention against the backdrop of the popular protests calling for the removal the regime and the President Omar Al Bashir.

Siddig Yousef, 88-year-old prominent leader of the Communist Party of Sudan, Ali Saeed, the party's spokesman, Ali El Sanhouri, the secretary of the Arab Socialist Baath party, and activist Abdeljalil Osman were released.

Last week, the families of the detainees organised protest vigils in front of the buildings of the security apparatus in Khartoum to demand the release of political detainees and raised banners condemning their arrest.

The Sudanese Congress Party urged prison authorities "not to get involved in politics and play their role in accordance with the law, rather than implementing the political agenda of the ruling regime."