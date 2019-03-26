25 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Jadalla Takes Over Duties As New General Manager of Suna

Khartoum, March - Abdalla Jadalla Ahmed Nimir, the new General Manager of Sudan News Agency (SUNA), has taken over his duties from Awad Jadain, the former General Manager of the Agency.

The handing over took place Monday afternoon, in the presence of members of the Higher Editorial Board of the Agency and representatives of the branch workers' trade union.

At the handing over ceremony, the SUNA former General Manager, Awad Jadain, wished success for the new general manager in leading the media work in Sudan, of which represents the Sudan News Agency is in a leading position.

He called on the employees of the news agency and the new administration to maintain the gains of SUNA and remain at the forefront of the media and more connected to the society and its institutions, indicating that he will remain a supporter of SUNA and its issues.

For his part, the General Manager of SUNA, Abdalla Jadalla, pledged to continue implementing projects to develop and modernize the Agency to transfer it into a modern media model that is able to expand locally and across the border and to address the public opinion in the live languages and to correct the image of the Sudan externally.

