25 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministry of Minerals Aims to Enhance Traditional Mining

Khartoum — The Ministry of Minerals aims to sign a memo of understanding with Canada International Development and Resources Institute (CIDRI) to benefit from the instates experiences, strategies and solutions for organizing the traditional mining activity.

The Minister of Minerals, Dr. Mohamed Abu-Fatima stated during his meeting with the Ambassador of Canada to Khartoum, Adrian Roland, and representatives of CIRDI that the ministry plans to sign a memo of understanding in the mining field, either with Sudanese companies of traditional mining, research, exploration and the General Geological Research Corporation or concerning investment, development of mining in field of extraction with Ariab company.

Dr. Abu-Fatima indicated that the memo of understanding will be comprehensive to benefit in the future from products, pointing out that they discussed with Ambassador of Canada to Khartoum and representative of the institute the provision of training opportunities for Sudanese cadres for development of the mining sector.

