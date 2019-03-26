Sudan: Council of Ministers Supports Programs of National Information Center

Khartoum — The Cabinet Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, emphasized the support of the National Information Center, with its target to service the citizens and the homeland and to coup with the modern developments.

He indicated the importance of cooperation with the center and tightening coordination for drawing good future for the country and to address the current issues by setting the most qualified policies for the better future of the country.

This came during his address to the celebration of the information's national day, during which the Sudan's spatial gate was launched under the title (The Future of a Homeland). Ahmed Saad noted in his address that the Council of Ministers recognizes the importance of e-government to facilitate citizen services and facilitate employment opportunities for young people to make constructive and effective contributions, promising to work towards a complete transformation towards the e-government, which has become an essential part of the development axes, he said.

He called for the inclusion of all the institutions in order to achieve development in the country, stressing the strengthening of the participatory integration of all institutions of the state which is a priority for the institutional reform, demanding all institutions to keep pace with the pursuit of e-government, and to take its advantages in the people's life to be reflected positively in the interest of the homeland, and to provide jobs and make room for the youth.

The director of the national information center, Mohamed Abdul Raheem Yassin said that the celebration contributes in the realization of cooperation between the different institutions, noting that the state has provided the bases for the digital transformation and the e-government project.

He added that the achievement of the previous year is the continuing of implementation of civil registration by the interior ministry, while the customs system electronic payment for of the government transactions have exceeded 80% , because of the good administration of led by the Ministry of Finance and National Economy, pointing out that the prominent institutions that have implemented the plans fully were the Sudanese police complexes, the submission to the Sudanese universities, and the Hajj through the efforts of the engineers of concerned institutions, adding that more achievements were the authority of electronic authentication, the electronic signature, electricity, education, medical supplies and the adoption of electronic payment matrix as well as the 16 th forum, and many other varied programs.

He pointed out that one of the most important features of the performance of this year is the intensive communication with the social networking sites, which confirms the provision of good Internet services and their use in the various fields.

He stressed the importance of providing good content in the social media that contributes to the commercial use through a serious engineering based on the firm thought, our Islamic faith and our Sudanese heritage. He indicated the centers endeavor emphasize the Sudan's role in the employees' development through the future government (the unified system for information exchange), stressing the completion of the development of this work in the year 2020, pointing to the external opportunity about the future, and that the center opens its doors to receive all views to serve the nation.