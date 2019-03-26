Sudan: Expatriates Call for Unifying Visions to Combat Human Trafficking

Khartoum — The Sudanese Expatriates Organ has called for the necessity to unify the state's vision regarding the combat of the illegal immigration and human trafficking via the coordination between the relevant bodies in order to reflect the positive effect of the Sudan's effective policies in this direction.

During the first meeting of the technical committee for the preparation for the Afro-Arab initiative for the combat of immigrants' smuggling and human trafficking, held Monday, at the head quarter of the Sudanese Expatriates Organ, the head of the committee the Secretary General of the Organ, Ambassador Isam-Eddin Awad Mutwali, and in the presence of the committee's members including, the attorney general, defense ministry, the ministry of justice, and the Sudan's center for the immigration and development center of the organ.

Mutwali asserted during the meeting the necessity that the initiative would reflect via a unified vision the positive effect of the Sudan refusal and refrainment of the crime abroad.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Sudan's Center for Immigration and Development Studies of the organ, Dr. Khalid Ali Abdul Majeed has reviewed the national, regional international efforts in the field of administration of immigration and the combating of the human trafficking, and introducing the first model of the initiative proposal.

The meeting has reviewed the international and regional movement about the human trafficking and illegal immigrations, the activities that have been held on the issue, its outcomes, the Sudan's participation in these activities and its role in the international and regional conventions and charters.

While a mini committee was formed during the meeting to carefully study the initiative and to form an opinion to be presented to the second meeting of the committee to be held next week.

It is worth mentioning that the Cabinet Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer had issued a decision for the formation of the technical committee as one of the recommendations of the Second Immigration Forum which had been organized by the Sudan's Center for Immigration and Development Studies in the early of current march under the motto (The Sudan's Role in Combat of Immigrant's Smuggling and Human Trafficking)