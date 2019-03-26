26 March 2019

allAfrica.com

South Africa: State Drops One of Two Culpable Homicide Charges Against Duduzane Zuma

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Werner Beukes/Sapa
Duduzane Zuma (file photo).
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — A state prosecutor has told the Randburg Magistrate Court that the State will no longer be prosecuting Duduzane Zuma on one of his two charges of culpable homicide following new evidence from a pathologist, The Citizen reports.

The charges against former president Jacob Zuma's son came after his Porsche collided with a taxi in 2014, killing one commuter at the scene and injuring three others, one of whom died later. Duduzane Zuma admitted to losing control of his car after driving through a puddle of water just before the crash but denied that he is guitly of of culpable homicide, according to Eyewitness News.

South Africa

System Failure Means Unemployed Can't Lodge Claims

The Unemployment Insurance Fund's uFiling system has been offline since 22 February 2019. Unemployed citizens have been… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.