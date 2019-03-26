Uganda: Who Was Ssebulime?

Kampala — Ronald Ssebulime, 40, the man shot dead by police for allegedly trailing ICT State minister Idah Nantaba, struggled to raise his children as a single father, his family says.

They said he was shot on his way to St Andrew's SS Kabimbiri to visit his children.

"I was already at St Andrews SS Kabimbiri and he was late because he had his motorcycle malfunction. He told me he was attempting to repair it but would join us," Ms Irene Nakazibwe, the deceased's sister, said yesterday.

However, police spokesperson Fred Enanga contradicted the account, saying Ssebulime was riding with an alleged accomplice in a direction towards Kampala.

Ms Nakazibwe said his two daughters had also spoken to their father asking him to arrive on time.

"They asked him to come with some text books and eats. We had all became impatient when it was about 5pm. By this time, no one was picking the phone until it went off at about 6pm," she said.

Police yesterday sent search teams to Ssebulime's home in Nakabugo Village, Wakiso District.

A search report written by detective Benson Kiajja, which Daily Monitor saw, revealed that no items were seized.

The search was carried out in the presence of family members and local leaders.

Related Content

Killed in minister Nantaba's name?

Killed in minister Nantaba's name?

Minister Idah Nantaba survives assassination attempt - Police

The Nakabugo chairperson, Mr Walabyeki Kiwalabye said Ssebulime had no criminal or violent history.

"At least police found nothing in the house. Lets hope the investigations will be completed soon and a report issued immediately," Mr Walabyeki said.

By yesterday evening, Ssebulime's mother had arrived at the home with the deceased's younger children. Other relatives had also gathered at the home waiting for the body.

Ssebulime was a welder at Bulaga, nine kilometres on Mityana Road and at Ssemuto.

He lost his wife in 2013 due to post-maternal complications.

He will be buried at Kyabarenga in Mubende District.

[email protected]