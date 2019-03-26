Liberia: Tilburg University Donates Text Books to UL

Tilburg University, based in The Netherlands, donated some of the latest text books that included up-to-date career development programs for faculty and students to authorities of the University of Liberia (UL).

The books came through the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr. Martin Tabi Scott, Senior Desk Officer for European Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who delivered the text books to UL president Dr. Ophelia Inez Weeks, said the donation came following the signing of a vigorous collaboration between the office of the Liberian Ambassador in Belgium, Isaac Nyenabo and the Tilburg University.

Scott said over 1500 books were made available for onward delivery to the UL but to due financial constraint to underwrite the transportation cost for the books, only 649 were successfully transported to Liberia for use by the UL.

"On behalf of Minister Gbehzohngar Findley, we convey to you the lovely greetings and commitments from Tilburg University and a few other collaborating universities through the office of the Liberian Embassy in Belgium," he said.

Scott added that the books contain basics social sciences; each being published in 2010, thereby making them up to date materials for students reading business courses. The subjects areas are accounting, economics, Introduction to Operations in Supply Chain Management.

At the handing over ceremony on Thursday, March 21, 2019, Dr. Weeks, expressed the UL's profound gratitude for the donation, and promised that the books will be used for the intended purposes.

"We are grateful to Minister Findley for the efforts in transporting these books over to us, also to Ambassador Isaac Nyenabo, who has stood always and is still standing tall on our behalf in the European countries," Weeks said.

She said Tilburg University is one of the universities around the world that has very good ties with the UL, and has over the years demonstrated its love and care to the UL not only by the donation of relevant learning materials, but also the training of faculty members in higher areas of education.

"Tilburg also has provided scholarships for faculty of the UL at the graduate level with most of the beneficiaries coming from the Law school and the Accounting and Economics Departments. Tilburg established an entrepreneurship program, a certificate program in the business college and for all these, we are grateful and thankful," she said.

Weeks noted that Tilburg University being a university with a strong Business Department, has always played an entrepreneurship role in ensuring that other universities, with which it partners around the world, succeed in the strengthening their business departments.