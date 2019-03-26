Liberia: 4 Out of 26 Schools Win Inter-School Athletics Championship

Upper Caldwell Community School (UCCS) is the Overall Winner of the 2019 National Inter-School Athletics Championship.

Upper Caldwell Community School (UCCS) remained the overall winner of the 13th Edition of the 2019 National Inter-School Athletics Championship hosted on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Twenty six junior and senior high schools, bringing together about 800 students, participated in the two-days' track and field championship that was held from Thursday - Friday, March 21 - 22, 2019, beginning 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The boys and girls of UCCS took the 1st place trophy of the 'Junior Category' with 24 points and the 3rd place trophy of the 'Youth Category' with 14 points.

Growing Seed Institute Coach receiving trophy from LAF President Mulbah Zaza

Growing Seed Christian Institute won the 1st Place Trophy of the 'Youth Category' with 19 points and the 2nd Place Trophy of the 'Junior Category' with 16 points.

Ganta United Methodist School from Nimba County was awarded the 2nd Place in the 'Junior Category' with 14 points, followed by Ford Madden, clinching the 3rd place in the 'Junior Category.'

The events were: 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters and 800 meters. The remaining events are 1500m, 4x100m, 4x400m, Long Jump, High Jump and Shot Put.

Besides the presentation of the six trophies, at least 40 students (athletes) were certificated for their admirable performances.

Ganta United Methodist School gets trophy from LAF Vice President for Technical Affairs Frederick Krah

Collapsed on the Track

At this year's 13th National Inter-School Athletics Championship, mostly females in the youth category collapsed on the track.

The trained medical staff immediately tended to them and they reappeared in good health, not too long after the post-race press conference, to allay any fears.

There are a number of reasons why athletes collapse on race day; some are relatively benign, and all of them, according to medical staff collapsed due to reported heat stroke and dehydration.

According to research, heat stroke is one potential cause--when you run hard, your body generates more heat, resulting to collapse, while dehydration can increase your risk of heat stroke, and heatstroke is more common on very hot days. It can happen even on days with moderate weather.

2018

In 2018, Brighter Future Foundation (BFF) won the 12th Inter-School Track and Field Champions with six Gold Medals after a two-day competition. Body of Christ School emerged 2nd with five Gold Medals. Both Schools accumulated 39 Points. Growing Seed School System grabbed the 3rd place trophy with 20 points. Two-time winner Jimmy Jolocon settled fourth place with 18 points.

2016 and 2017

Jimmy Jolocon High School won the Inter-School Athletics Championship in 2016 and retained the Championship on Friday May 5, 2017.

The male and female teams of the Cobra Kingdom of the Jimmy Jolocon High School earned a total of 72 points, nine gold medals, seven silver medals and six bronze medals.