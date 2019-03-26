26 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Dies in Freak Accident Involving Tractor in Emfuleni

By Pelane Phakgadi

A man was killed in a "freak accident" while driving a grass-cutting tractor in Emfuleni.

It is believed that the vehicle's tyre burst, "with the resulting pressure causing fatal injuries", according to Emfuleni municipal spokesperson Stanley Gaba.

The man was employed by a company contracted by the Emfuleni Local Municipality to cut grass at Caravan Park in Vanderbijlpark.

Police and municipal officials were at the scene to conduct preliminary investigations.

"Further investigations by the police, the labour department and Emfuleni Local Municipality are under way to determine the cause of the accident and loss of life, Gaba said".

Municipal manager Dithabe Nkoane sent his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Source: News24

