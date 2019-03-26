South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Extends Message of Condolences to Buthelezi Family

press release

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has this morning extended her heartfelt condolences to the Chief of KwaPhindangene, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, former Minister of Home Affairs and leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party following the untimely departure of his wife, Princess Irene Buthelezi.

"We join the KwaPhindangene community, Shenge family and South Africans at large in mourning the passing of Princess Buthelezi. Your loss is our loss and we will continue to celebrate and cherish her commitment to community development and culture", said Sisulu.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation