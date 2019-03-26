South Africa: Hawks Arrest Suspect Linked in Bogus CIT Robbery

press release

A group of seven suspects aged between 29 and 55 years old linked to a recent bogus cash in transit in Makapanstad, North West, were remanded in custody after they appeared at the Themba Magistrate Court on Friday.

It is alleged that on the 13th of March this year, a Fidelity security van was derailed after it was shot at and robbed of undisclosed amount of money by a group of armed robbers.

The unknown number of suspects were using two vehicles shot at the security vehicle and poured it with a liquid substance and threated to burn it, forcing the security guards to exit it.

The guards were reportedly disarmed and ordered to open the back of the security vehicle where a third vehicle joined in and one of the alleged robbers retrieved the undisclosed amount and they allegedly fled the scene.

Preliminary investigations by the North West Serious Organised Crime Investigation team revealed that the guards allegedly conspired and staged the apparent robbery. Seven suspects among them three Fidelity supervisors, three Fidelity guards and an outsider were arrested last week Tuesday and Wednesday.

The team managed to recover more than 60% of the loot that they shared amongst themselves which is going to form part of evidence. The guards' firearms which were allegedly said to have been taken by the robbers, were found at the scene of the alleged CIT by a member of the public. The investigators shall also look at possible contravention of Firearm Control Act against the security who left them at the scene while pretending to have been robbed.

Jana Mafalo, Evans Mudau, Johannes Khoza, Cry Ringane, Tshepo Maluleke, Jim Moyo and Segolokoane Makalapa have been charged with theft, malicious damage to property and defeating the ends of justice.

They are appeared in court and the matter was postponed until this coming Friday (29 March 2019) for further investigations.

The National Head of the DPCI Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has welcomed the arrests.

"It is so unfortunate that those who have been entrusted with the responsibility of guarding these strategic resources, they help themselves and thereafter cry victim. The team of investigators had to spend several days investigating a lie by greedy persons including their supervisors. No stone shall be left unturned in the search of the truth."