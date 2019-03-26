26 March 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Visits Bloemhof to Address Gangsterism

Premier of the North West Province, Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro will tomorrow, Tuesday, 26 March, visit Bloemhof in Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality, this in a bid to tackle gang related violence, service delivery challenges and to mobilise stakeholders in the area to join the cause.

Premier Mokgoro who will be joined by the MECs for Community Safety and Transport Management, Dr Mpho Motlhabane, Local Government and Human Settlement, Motlalepula Rosho and Sello Lehari of Education and Sport Development, will interact with stakeholders in the area including the local authorities, Bloemhof Anti-Gangsterism Crime Prevention Forum, with a community meeting scheduled for later in the day.

Bloemhof has been marred by acts of gangsterism for over a period of three years, which led to not only the terrorisation of community members, but torching of houses, killings and disruption of schools.

