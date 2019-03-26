Zimbabwe: Suspended Magistrates Boss Guvamombe in Adultery Storm, Wife Sues Small House of RTGs$100k

Suspended chief magistrate, Mishrod Guvamombe's wife Angeline has approached the High Court suing her husband's girlfriend.

Angeline, the former officer commanding the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Support Unit (informally called the Black Boots) suing one Sheilla Mandiseka for causing her unhappiness and has demanded RTGS$100 000 in damages.

In her court papers filed with the High Court, Angeline said RTGS$50 000 of the money is for adultery damages and the remaining half is for the pain she suffered as a result of the illicit relationship.

"Plaintiff is married to Mishrod Guvamombe in terms of the Marriage Act (Chapter 5:11) on the 25th of February 2000 at Bindura. The marriage still subsists," reads the court papers.

"On various occasions and at places, particulars of which are not known to the plaintiff, the defendant and the plaintiff's husband Mishrod Guvamombe had sexual intercourse.

"The sexual intercourse culminated in the siring of a child (name being withheld)."

Angeline said Mandiseka was aware that Guvamombe was married in terms of the Marriages Act but chose to ignore that.

Mandiseka should respond to the lawsuit within 10 days or risk having the case finalised without her involvement.

Guvamombe is in the centre of a storm after he was recently suspended from his post for offering internship to former Cabinet Ministers Supa Mandiwanzira and Saviour Kasukuwere.

He is facing criminal abuse of office charges and another one-off defeating the course of justice after he caused a Harare senior magistrate to recuse himself in a matter which he had interests in.

Angeline is being represented by Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practioners.