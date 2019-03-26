South Africa: President Sends Condolences to Buthelezi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his condolences to Inkatha Freedom Party President, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, following the death of his wife.

Following a long illness, Princess Irene Buthelezi passed away at KwaPhindangene, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday. She was 89 years of age. The two have been married for 67 years.

"On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, I offer Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi my deep sympathy at the loss of a partner, soul mate, confidante and advisor of many decades' standing," said President Ramaphosa.

The President added that the loss of one so close and special at this late stage in life is a great sadness.

"It is my wish that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and his family will reflect with fondness and pride on the many years during which Princess Irene Buthelezi served as a tower of strength to her family and community," the President added.

Many South Africans also took to the social media expressing their condolences and applauding the legendary love story which spanned almost seven decades.