South Africa: Premier to Address Gangsterism in Bloemhof

North West Premier, Professor Job Mokgoro, will today engage the community of Bloemhof in a bid to tackle gang related violence.

The Premier's visit forms part of the provincial government's effort not only to tackle gang related violence but also service delivery challenges.

"Bloemhof has been marred by acts of gangsterism for over a period of three years, which led to not only the terrorisation of community members, but torching of houses, killings and disruption of schools," said the Office of the Premier.

Mokgoro, who will be joined by the MECs for Community Safety and Transport Management, Dr Mpho Motlhabane, Local Government and Human Settlement, Motlalepula Rosho and Sello Lehari of Education and Sport Development.

The delegation is expected to interact with local authorities, the Bloemhof Anti-Gangsterism Crime Prevention Forum after which the Premier will hold a community meeting at the Boitumelong Stadium.

The meeting is scheduled to get underway at 2pm.