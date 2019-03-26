South Africa: Ga-Rankuwa Industrial Park Gets Makeover

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies will later this week launch the refurbished Ga-Rankuwa Industrial Park.

The R28-million project is part of the Department of Trade and Industry's (dti) Revitalisation of Industrial Parks Programme.

The first phase of revitalisation of the park included installations of 8.5km of fencing boom gates, swing gates, pedestrian gates, installation of guardhouses including services, toilets and electrical works, closed-circuit television, refurbishment of high mast lights and paving around guard houses.

The main objective of the programme is to accelerate economic growth, diversification of economic activity, attract investments, job creation and address inequality. The programme is also aimed at supporting job creation in manufacturing and related sectors.

"Industrial parks are recognised as catalysts for broader economic and industrial development in their host regions. Work on first phase of the revitalisation programme has been completed for the Ga-Rankuwa Industrial park," said Davies ahead of Thursday's launch.

He said the dti has forged strategic partnerships for the implementation of the programme on a national scale working with the provinces, their agencies as well as municipalities.

"In the case of Ga-Rankuwa, the dti is working with the North West Development Corporation who are also the owners of the park. The City of Tshwane has also played a vital role in ensuring the smooth implementation of the programme," said the Minister.

Davies says the launch will afford an opportunity to the three spheres of government to engage with community members around the industrial park including business and other stakeholders and announce the improved industrial park.

The Ga-Rankuwa Industrial Park has approximately 283 developed units of which 210 of them are fully occupied by manufacturing and commercial businesses. The other 73 units are still available for leasing. The services of 17 SMMEs and five women-owned companies were utilised during the refurbishment of the park.

Davies is expected to be joined by Gauteng Premier David Makhura, North West Premier Professor Job Tebogo Mokgoro and the Chief Executive Officer of North West Development Corporation, Tshepo Phetla, at the launch.

To date, seven industrial parks have already been launched namely Babelegi in Gauteng, Isithebe in KwaZulu-Natal, Phuthaditjhaba and Botshabelo in the Free State, Vulindlela and Komani in the Eastern Cape, and Seshego in Limpopo.