South Africa: Titans Boosted By Return of Proteas Trio

Cape Town — Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi and Dale Steyn will be available for the Titans in their Momentum One Day Cup semi-final against the Cape Cobras at Centurion on Wednesday.

All three players had been part of the Proteas limited overs squad that beat Sri Lanka 5-0 in the ODI series and 3-0 in the T20Is.

Steyn and Shamsi will almost certainly be selected in the 15-man squad for this year's World Cup in England, while Markram could benefit from another significant contribution in Titans colours.

JP Duminy, meanwhile, will captain the Cobras.

Play on Wednesday starts at 13:30 .

Titans squad:

Dean Elgar (captain), Farhaan Behardien, Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Heino Kuhn, Gregory Mahlokwana, Aiden Markram, Sizwe Masondo, Tshepo Moreki, Marcello Piedt, Grant Thomson, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Jonathan Vandiar

Source: Sport24