Somalia: Interior Minister Arrives in Galmudug State Capital

A delegation from the federal government of Somalia has arrived in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmudug state on Tuesday.

The delegation led by Interior Minister, Abdi Mohamed Sabriye was welcomed by state leaders including president Ahmed Gelle Haaf and chief cabinet, Sheikh Mohamed Shakir.

The two sides are holding talks that focus on the upcoming state elections in which the federal government and the state administrations are divided on its timetable.

The Federal Government has backed down Galmudug state leaders call to delay the regional presidential elections and wants the polls to be conducted on its stipulated time.

The Interior Minister and his team are also expected to visit Adado and Herale in a bid to resolve tribal disputes that affected the area in the past weeks.