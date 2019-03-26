Somalia: Two People Shot Dead in Mogadishu

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the murder of two people in Mogadishu's Kaaraan district on Monday night.

Several people who were suspected to be linked to an attack that happened in Banaadir region were arrested during an operation on Tuesday morning.

Armed men had attacked an officer in the district last. They killed his companion and injured him.

The two were attacked in a movie theater which was not far from the polices station.

Somali forces carried out an operation on locations within Kaaraan District. Youth who were suspected to be behind the attack were arrested.

The suspects were headed to Kaaraan police station for investigation.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack. Through social media, they gave out details of the attack and named casualties.