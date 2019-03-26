26 March 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Soldiers Remanded for Torturing Journalists in Mogadishu

Two soldiers have been remanded in Mogadishu Central Prison for threatening journalists.

The two who had been tried by the armed forces were remanded after the Office of the Attorney General formerly charged them for torturing the two journalists, in breach of the penal code.

The Move was welcomed by the National Union of Somalia Journalists in a statement.

In the February incident, Saeed Qarafa and Abdullahi Dahir both working for Kulmye Radio were assaulted by police as they gathered news in Mogadishu.

The two were tied up to the ground by soldiers as they tried to cover road construction event.

Purported photo of journalists on the ground while a soldier looked on was widely shared

Human Rights for Journalists (HRJ) fingered the government for stifling the freedoms of expressing and journalists' rights.

