South Africa: DA Calls for Investigation After Young Mother Gives Birth to 'Decapitated' Baby

The DA is calling for an independent investigation after a 19-year-old mother from Boksburg gave birth to a "decapitated" baby.

Kagiso Kgatla is reportedly in shock and is accusing Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg of medical negligence after only her baby boy's head came out during delivery, having been severed from his body, according to eNCA. She was six months pregnant at the time. She had previously experienced pains before going into labour.

She told the broadcaster that a doctor told her to push.

"I pushed and pushed. Nothing. He inserted his hands and said I should try again but still there was nothing. He also said he could see the baby's head. Then he asked for those big spoons. That's when my baby's head came out, but only the head. The body remained inside," she said.

Kgatla said she had to wait for 24 hours before the rest of the baby's body was extracted.

'Overcrowded conditions'

Kgatla is considering suing the Gauteng Department of Health.

The DA has questioned why her case was not treated as an emergency and a Caesarean section wasn't performed.

"We also need to know what is being done about overcrowded conditions at the hospital's 30-bed neonatal ward.

"Baby deaths at this ward increased alarmingly last year when expectant mothers were diverted there in large numbers because the neonatal ward at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus was closed after a Klebsiella outbreak," DA spokesperson for health Jack Bloom said in a statement on Tuesday.

He concluded that the public needs to be assured the ward is properly staffed and equipped.

Source: News24