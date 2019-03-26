Kenya: 18 Chuka Varsity Students Injured During Earth Tremor

Eighteen Chuka University students sustained injuries following Sunday's 4.8 magnitude earthquake.

The students were treated at Chuka County Referral Hospital and discharged.

Two of the students had dislocated knee joints after jumping from second floor of a six-storied building, while the rest sustained injuries following a stampede as they rushed down the Business Complex building.

Speaking to the Nation, students Chairman, Cornelius Kimutai said when the buildings started shaking, the students thought it was a terrorist attack and started running for their lives.

"Two of the students have knee joint dislocation while others sustained bruises," said Mr Kimutai.

TERRORIST ATTACK

He said the institution had been put on high alert of possible terrorist attack and students have been living in fear.

He added that from last month, security had been heightened at the campus and the police were conducting day and night patrols.

Several counties that experienced the tremor that lasted several seconds on Sunday evening include Nairobi, Nyeri, Mombasa, Machakos, Makueni, Tharaka-Nithi, Taita Taveta and Kiambu.

The Kenya Meteorological Department confirmed the earthquake but said there was no cause for alarm.