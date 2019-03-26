Kenyans Knock Out Zambians Off Social Media Long After Zarika Dispatches Phiri

Kenyans won't just stop goading Zambians following Fatuma Zarika's victory over Catherine Phiri last weekend in a World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Bantamweight title fight.

The outcome of the bout, which Zarika won on a unanimous points decision, has divided opinion on social media, but it seems Kenyans are having the last laugh.

It all started with this cheeky post by a user who goes by the name Zambian Celebrities on Facebook:

The post appears to have stung Kenyans on Facebook into responding with hard-hitting comments.

"Yes, that's Conjestina and if your woman was fighting with her she would have come back home with a disfigured face and pregnant," Sam M Maillu Jr responded.

"Keep quiet or we will send Governor Waititu to move Zambia to Malawi and give Ruto title deed apande ovacado," Felix Tykim wrote.

"Am not a Kenyan. but phiri phiri usiyoila yakuwashia nini," Heymann commented.

'ALL-MEN COUNTRY'

"Did you know Kenyan ladies wear weaves to enhance beauty whereas Zambian ladies wear weaves to confirm gender," Highvoltage Livewire wrote.

With all these comments flowing fast and thick, it seems the Zambians chose to go mute to escape the wrath of Kenyans.

"Kenyans are all men... a country with one gender. In some countries they say ladies and gentlemen but for Kenya it's gentlemen and men," all that the 'only' Zambian online (Anointed Boss) could say.