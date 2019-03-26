South Africa: DBE Second Chance Programme Hits Pimville, Soweto

Soweto residents have been given a second chance to obtain their matric certificate as part of the Basic Education Department's Second Chance Matric Programme.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga took the campaign blitz to Pimville, Soweto, in Gauteng on Tuesday.

The programme aims to provide support to learners who have not been able to meet the requirements of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) or the extended Senior Certificate (SC).

Through the programme, learners are a given an opportunity to rewrite their matric exams and or write supplementary exams for selected subjects.

By assisting learners, the programme ensures that the department meets the goals of the National Development Plan and the sector thus increasing learner retention.

Urging the young people in attendance to register and enrol for the programme, Motshekga called on them to remain positive and embrace opportunities provided to them by government.

"Aim to be the sort of person that says there are lots of opportunities and I am going to do whatever it takes, and what it takes is pulling your life together," said the Minister.

Learners who meet the criteria for the programme are:

- Progressed learners - learners who wrote the NSC the previous year but did not sit for all 6 subjects (multiple options) and will write the examinations for the outstanding subjects in June.

- Senior Certificate (amended) Examination Candidates - learners registered to write the Senior Certificate (amended) examinations in June. Registration for the 2019 exams is already open and will close on 31 January 2019.

- NSC Examinations Part-time candidates - learners who attempted the NSC examinations post 2015 and will write the examinations in November. Registration for the 2019 NSC exams will open in the first week of January and close on 15 March 2019.

While applications for the 2019 intake closed on 31 January 2019, the Minister urged eligible candidates to register for 2020.

"Unfortunately we have closed applications for this year, but you can still take advantage of this opportunity and register now for the 2020 intake," said Motshekga.