South Africa: Armed Robbery Leaves Man Critically Injured

Olievenhoutbosch — A 26-year-old man was left critically injured this morning after he was shot in Olievenhoutbosch.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene and arrived at 09h55.

On closer inspection, paramedics found the man lying on the pavement surrounded by numerous bystanders. Local authorities were in attendance to cordon off the area.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and leg, leaving him in a critical condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the man was transported to Kalafong Provincial Hospital for urgent treatment.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.