Uganda: Nkozi University to Recall All Its Jobless Graduates

Kampala — Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi, has asked the Monitor Publications and National Social Security Fund to extend the ongoing universities' career expo to its jobless graduates.

In an interview yesterday, Mr David Busobozi, the university alumni relations officer, said results from a recent study conducted on their graduates indicate that those, who participated in previous career expos and opted to start their own businesses, are not regretting the decision.

They scheduled a week-long engagement.

"This was a random survey for students, who graduated within the last three years. 23 of them said they opened personal businesses and they do not regret the decision. Others decided to look for employment. We are writing a final report, it should be out by May," he said.

Mr Busobozi said they are involving the two companies because they believe that the graduates who started their own businesses were inspired by the career guidance.

Nkozi University is the ninth University to benefit from the expo where motivational speakers engage the students about career choices and the type of character expected when seeking employment or when starting business.

Ms Roselyne Ssali Kizito, the dean of students, said students should use the opportunity to set goals for life after university.

Mr Paddy Ssekungu, a youth leader in Buganda Kingdom, advised the students to utilise the power of networking.

Mr Moses Ssesanga, the Nation Media Group-Uganda head of human resources, said: "Your first paragraph in the CV should be able to show me what you are capable of doing. The list of schools you attended is irrelevant but what did you do when you were there? Were you a leader? Indicate that and I will know that you have leadership abilities," he said. He said at university, no student is supposed to be broke because there are many opportunities to tap into.

The career expo tomorrow heads to Mutesa I Royal University in Masaka.