South Africa: Uber Checklist for Drivers

You have requested your Uber ride and as you see the vehicle pull up, you make sure to check that the registration plate, vehicle colour and model matches what is in your app. Before you jump in, you have asked your drivers name and checked the in-app photo which you click into and enlarge the driver photo.

Now that everything matches you are ready to hit the road but now you wonder who exactly is the person behind the wheel who is going to be driving you? Good news! All Uber drivers and their vehicles are pre-screened, reassuring you with the knowledge that you are being transported in quality and vetted vehicles by professional drivers.

So now you probably asking what does this actually mean? Well, let us break it down for you:

Professional Drivers Permit (PrDP) ✅

Did you know that your driver has a Professional Drivers Permit (PrDP)? One of the first steps to becoming a driver is ensuring they have submitted a valid PrDP which is issued by the traffic licensing department. We check this directly against the traffic licensing department's database. Part of this permit includes a criminal background check, meaning your driver has undergone police...