South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Convenes Dialogue On Protection of Human Rights Within Traditional Leadership Structures and Communities

The Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Zweli Mkhize will on 28 March 2019 convene a dialogue with traditional leadership sector on the protection of human rights within traditional leadership structures and communities in Moletji, Limpopo Province. The dialogue to be held under the theme - "Not in My Culture", is part of the government nationwide programme to commemorate human rights month.

The Minister will be joined by Deputy Minister Obed Bapela, MEC responsible for Traditional Affairs in Limpopo, Mr Jerry Ndou, leadership of municipality, leadership of both the national and provincial houses of traditional leadership.

The dialogue will also be attended delegates representing various levels within the traditional leadership sector and communities.

The dialogue is informed by a need to promote and protect human rights and ensure socially cohesive communities including those under the leadership of traditional leadership. The dialogue is therefore an important platform that will afford stakeholders an opportunity to reflect and debate various issues, (a) cultural practices that are harmful and violating the constitutional and human rights, (b) raise awareness through changing perceptions about people living with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, and (c) promote transformation agenda and socio-economic development in traditional leadership structures and communities.

The dialogue comes at the time when discussions are continuing to strengthen the traditional leadership and ensure that it works for the benefit of communities. To this effect, the dialogue will emphasise the importance of human rights for all, equality and the quality of life looking at the following key areas:

a. Harmful cultural practices violating human rights;

b. Human rights and obligation awareness;

c. Transformation agenda and socio-economic development for the institution of traditional leadership;

d. Role of traditional leaders in promoting human rights.

The dialogue will also ensure that the traditional leadership sector shares government's vision to build socially cohesive communities, promote social cohesion and nation building.

