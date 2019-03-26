Southern Africa: Solidarity With All the Victims of Tropical Cyclone Idai

press release

The Right2Know Campaign wishes to express its condolences with the families of the more than 600 victims of Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Malawi and the Eastern Highlands of Zimbabwe. Over a million people have been affected and hundreds of thousands have been internally displaced. Harrowing stories are emerging of the cost in human lives, the destruction of what little infrastructure was there and the underpreparedness of disaster risk management; this is developing into the most serious humanitarian disaster of the past decade in the region.

The events of the past week have highlighted how vulnerable we all are to the consequences of changes in weather patterns and climate change. Lagging infrastructure development have left whole communities cut off and this has also seen the death toll rise as vital supplies and medical assistance struggle to reach remote areas. The consequences of development policies throughout the region that do not take these issues into account can have tragic and, as we have seen, deadly consequences.

As South Africa celebrates Human Rights Month, we are also reminded that during the dark days of our own struggle for liberation, these countries offered many South Africans shelter, refuge and a home. Umntu ngumntu ngabantu - a person is only fully a person because of their relationship to other people. The aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Idai has shown how easily hard-won rights can be taken away in an instant. In those trying moments, standing together with our fellow human beings is the one way we can make a difference.

We call on all our supporters, our members and all South Africans to offer what you can to support relief efforts in the three countries. Let us show our humanity. Food items, personal hygiene items, clothing and heating/lighting and amagoduka (a water-resistant bag) are most needed.

Humanitarian relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, is already in all three countries offering relief assistance. You can make an item or financial donations using their bank account:

Account name: Gift of the Givers

Bank: Standard Bank

Account Number: 052137228

Branch Code 057525

Reference: Floods

Or you can donate online using their contribution portal

You can also drop off items at their branches in Johannesburg and Durban.

Social Events Movement Hadithi ya Africa is planning a Midnight Relief train to Beira taking supplies. Donations can be made into the following banking account:

Hadithi ya Africa

FNB Transmission Account 6279 164 7103

Call 082 824 3309 for the collection point in the Johannesburg CBD.

Amanzimtoti-based community organisations are planning to deliver humanitarian assistance and a doctor to flooded Mozambique on 28 March. Collection points for any donations include:

Umkomaas: Kishan Bhaijnath (084-023-7700), 8 Firwood Road, Craigieburn.

Jacobs Durban South: Ryan Govender (060-508-4869), 261 Balfour Road, Jacobs

Amanzimtoti: Kioshan Govender (060-561-1306) 26 Riverview Court, 11 Farewell Road, Amanzimtoti.

Pinetown: 079-342-2803

Verulam /Tongaat / Ballito: Alusha Mohun (076-028-8254)

The Zimbabwean Consulate in South Africa says it's open to any kind of donations to be dropped off at their offices in Bedfordview at this address:

13A Boeing Road West

Bedfordview, Gauteng

The office's contact number is 011 615 5879.

The Malawi Consulate in Woodmead is also accepting donations. Call the following number to arrange a drop-off: 083 638 8133

For further information please contact:

Daniel Byamungu Dunia: 061 920 1622 (R2K KZN Coordinator)

Eunice Manzini: 078 482 2178 (R2K Gauteng Coordinator)

Khaya Xintolo: 073 915 5987 (R2K Western Cape Coordinator)