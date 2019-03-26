Sudan: Al-Boqaa International Theatre Festival to Be Launched Wednesday

Khartoum — The National Council for Culture and Arts(NCCA) will launch Wednesday the 20th session of the Boqaa International Theatre Festival which will be attended by the Vice-President of the Republic, Dr Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir and Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities , Al-Samuel Khelefalla.

The NCCA Secretary-General , Mowafaq Abdul-Rahman, said Boqaa Festival has contributed since it was found to movement of the cultural and theatrical creativity in Sudan, affirming the Council support to issues of the theatre fans so as to produce a brighter version that to be in tandem with the long history of the theatrical work.

He said Al-Boqaa experiment was a pure Sudanese cultural product that deserves observance , stressing commitment of the NCCA and Ministry of Culture to encourage and support the Festival.

Chairman of Sudan Natioanl Theatre, Ali Mahdi, for his aprt, affirmed that all preparations have been finalized for launching the 20 edition of Boqaa Theatre Festival , disclosing that 15 theatrical shows would be presented at the capital and the states, besides honoring Al-Sir Gadour and the actress Belgeese Awad during the festival in recognition of their efforts in the theatrical movement.

Chairman of the Festival , Dr Fadlalla Ahmed Abdalla indicated that a number of workshops and symposiums will accompany presentation of shows at the National Theatre , a joint French-Algerian show and two shows from Egypt and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on April, the 3rd.

The Festival Director, Abdul-Monem Osman, unveiled that two theatrical works would be presented daily during the period of the festival with wide participation from theatre troupes and groups from Khartoum and states of Gezira , Kassala and White Nile.