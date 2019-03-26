Sudan: Military Expert Highlights Strategic Security Situations

Step of the army restoring to some emergency authority in cooperating with Police and other security bodies to stop the chaos that happened in the country last few months Strategic Military Expert Mahmoud Yunus said in Interview with Sudan News Agency. And pointed to some axes related to Sudanese Strategy and security situations in light of the internal, regional and international changes and asserted on the Strategy as goal to achieve Sudanese Interests:-

**As military expert would you describes the security situations, within enforcing emergency state in the country?

*In fact, the army restoring to some emergency authority in cooperating with Police and other security bodies to stop the chaos happened in the country last few months. country was near to a complicated chaos addition to the chaos of political gab impotence and danger of regional and international interfere via organizations and media. For that, laws of emergency enforced to stop all these disturbance that country may face , now the conditions will recover gradually , but full Reform, emergency law couldn't do it even, if give more time.

** Excuse me, emergency law has other effects. .. .what you say?

* Of 'course some of that, the Speaking on freedom, rights and constitution. But option is to choose between to reduce the constitutional rights of people to save country from this danger or let it without enforce emergency and be responsible to any coming problems without acting any arrangement. In general we should review the state system in the concrete performances, preparing goals, monitoring and the deterrent penalties to who delay or neglect his duties. We need to save the state prestige, political will and utilize qualifications and experts in different fields away from nepotism that extended in many positions.

** In your opinion demonstrations and Protests activates does it chaos or Right?

*Of course it is chaos due to what happened during it. If we return to country constitution, you should get permission and to define these demonstration place. some states forbid even Written Banners or screaming considering them kind of chaos , you can consulats constitutional experts in this matter. Protesting voices are different between those innocents who want only to express on their resentment for weak economic performance of the state and that is true. But Others utilize demonstrations to another agenda. foreign incitement, the slogans of exclusion, slogans of idialogical propaganda particular against religion resulted to chaos and a lot of them overpassed Red lines concern the constitutional legal right.

** Then what is the solution?

*It is long complicated issue. Economy is thorny topic and in need to great efforts via best utilize for all of country's capacities. . But it is clear , there are no stimulus or long- term plans. And there is no well to implement them even if found Sudanese economy faces great effective challenges , as political armed conflict, American sanctions. .. etc

**Excuse me , according your mind Does there is solution to improve economy?

*Solutions are clear-cut. we have a lot qualified scientists and experts in all fields , but no one ask them advise or heare their opinion, but if we give them initiation for actions and work in addition to concrete monitoring , there will be solutions for Sudanese economy.

**That means, there is no qualifications throughout last 30 years ago in the government period?

*Absolutely no , but qualification of one person doesn't creat Improvment and money management and ways of its expending is necessary and required.

** From where come those demonstrators in your mind?

*Of course they are son of Sudan. No doubt they have right. They blame government for its shortened. The state faced serious conditions and found difficulties to find solve them. efforts are exerting and government keen to find solutions and emergency law is a way to this.

**Appointment of military cadres in all states... . What that mean?

*It is emergency Staffing, in all world when all laws postpones. It is determined time that President Al-Basheer announced it for a year, but the parliament modified it for 6 months. Emergency state doesn't an enemy or enforced to humiliate people. Right , there may be decline in their freedom , dominating on property.

** As member and leader in the Islamic Movement, where is the movement position in recent time and what is the relation between the movement and National Conference party?

*Islamic Movement available in political arena. The National Conference Party and Islamic Movement are two side of the same coin. They both are responsible on positives and negatives , but some say the National Party turned to power and banded executive efficiency of the Islamic movement. As it became only a reformative movement in the society. But both of them interact the current changes and doubtless they are not against it.