Ethiopia Requests Remains of Prince Alemayehu

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia requested the repatriation of the remains of Prince Alemayehu, son of Emperor Tewodros II.

Dr. Hirut Kassaw, Ethiopia's Minister of Culture and Tourism forwarded the request after visiting St Georg's Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the Prince's remains rest.

The Minister laid a wreath on the young Prince's grave before observing a minute of silence.

In discussions that followed with the Canon of Windsor, The Reverend Dr. Mark Powell, the Minister requested the remains of Prince Alemayehu be repatriated to his homeland.

The Minister asked for her request to be passed on to all concerned bodies so that it could be addressed as soon as possible.

The Minister is in London since 18 March leading a delegation to negotiate the return of Ethiopia's heritages in Britain.

This week, Britain's National Army Museum has handed over locks of hair belonging to Emperor Tewodros, who ruled Ethiopia from 1855 to 1868 and considered as Ethiopia's first modern ruler.

The Napier expedition (1867-68) which Britain sent to rescue British missionaries and envoys w2hom the Emperor imprisoned, led to the death of the Emperor.

Aided by rebellious nobles along the way, the British force attacked Tewodros's forces at Magdela on April 10, 1868. Realizing the hopelessness of his position, the Emperor committed suicide three days later.

His death led to the looting of a number of royal and church treasures by the British soldiers. The Emperor's cloths and his hair locks were among the looted items.

Prince Alemayehu was taken to England after the death of Emperor Tewodros and died there in 1879 at the age of 18.