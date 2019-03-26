Namibia: Shrinking Arable Land a Developmental Challenge - Tweya

Despite the population growth globally, the availability of new arable land is shrinking, making ensuring food and nutrition security a great developmental challenge, minister of industrialisation, trade and SME development Tjekero Tweya says.

He was speaking as president-in-office of the ACP council of ministers at the 37th session of the African, Caribbean, Pacific-European Union (ACP-EU) joint parliamentary assembly held in Bucharest, Romania, on Wednesday.

Tweya encouraged the council to create the conditions for lasting food and nutrition security.

"Our efforts must be sustainable, economic, environmental and social," the minister said.

The current world population is 7,7 billion as of March 2019, according to United Nations estimates.

Tweya noted that the ACP group produced a framework programme on the development of agricultural value chains.

"The programme will support all actors in the value chain, including family farms, small and medium-sized enterprises, women and youth. This programme will address supply-side constraints, and facilitate diversification," he explained.

Tweya furthermore said the fisheries and aquaculture sector is crucial for small island developing states (SIDS).

He added that ACP fish exports so far are worth US$5,3 billion from at least 65 ACP countries to the international market annually.

It is estimated that for the ACP member states to implement their national determined contributions to address climate change, it will require at least US$2,3 million.

The 37th session of the ACP-EU joint parliamentary assembly took place from 18 to 20 March 2019.

The assembly discussed the political affairs, economic development, finance and trade, and the social and environmental affairs of member states.

- Nampa