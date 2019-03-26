Nigeria/Egypt: Nigeria vs Egypt Friendly - Balogun, Onuachu to Face Pharaohs

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr said that Brighton defender Leon Balogun and FC Midtjyland striker Paul Onuachu will be in the line up today at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba when Nigeria face Egypt in a friendly match.

Both Onuachu and Balogun started the game on the bench when Nigeria wrapped up their AFCON qualification with a 3-1 win against Seychelles and the former coming on as a second half substitute for his senior team debut. Rohr however, confirmed in a press conference yesterday that both players will play from the start.

He said, "We have a new striker starting. We will have a new goalkeeper playing and there will be a change in the defence, Leon Balogun will play and we will also have a new midfielder in the midfield," Rohr told journalists.

With four players from the Super Eagles; Francis Uzoho, Chidozie Awaziem, Valentine Ozornwafor and Victor Osimhen assigned to a rescue mission with the Under 23s yesterday, Rohr also said that some of the other fringe players will get minutes today.

Continuing, he stressed that, "We have the young player Ikouwem Udo who I saw at the Under 20, we also have Ndifreke Effiong here so we will be able to make six changes since it is a friendly and see a lot of players"