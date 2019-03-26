Namibia: Suspect in Unam Student's Murder Appears in Court

Students of the University of Namibia's Hifikepunye Pohamba campus on Monday protested against the granting of bail to Paulus Nghipulenga, who stands accused of murdering a student from the same campus.

The students, who packed the Oshakati Magistrate's Court, described him as "a danger to society."

Nghipulenga, 27, allegedly stabbed and killed third-year student Helao Hamuteta, who he had reportedly been in a relationship with.

The 22-year-old Hamuteta was found dead at home with five stab wounds. Reports have it that Nghipulenga travelled from Windhoek to visit Hamuteta at the house located behind the campus at Ongwediva.

Public prosecutor Eden Amutenya opposed the granting of bail to Nghipulenga during his appearance on Monday, saying it would not be in the public interest, and that he stands accused of a serious offence.

Amutenya also indicated that investigations into the matter are not yet completed.

Presiding magistrate Toini Shilongo postponed the case to 29 May 2019 for further police investigations.

Nghipulenga was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

- NAMPA