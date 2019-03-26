Tanzania: Kagera Sugar FC Lose Another Key Player

AS Tanzanians celebrate qualification of Taifa Stars to AFCON 2019 hundreds of Kagera soccer fans are mourning the death of midfielder Behewa Sembwana, who died yesterday morning while receiving treatment at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH). A close friend and co-player, Mwita Gereza expressed sadness for the untimely death of Behewa Sembwana.

"He was a good player with a bright future. We shall miss him greatly," he said. Kagera Sugar Head Coach, Mecky Maxime, said this was a big loss to the club. "We have been saddened by the death. He was a dependable midfielder.

The late Sembwana joined Kagera Sugar FC this current season from Coastal Union FC where he had undergone operation with abdominal problems. The problems re-surfaced again this year and he was admitted to Bukoba Referral Regional hospital and later referred to Bugando Medical Centre (BMC), in Mwanza City and Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), where he died on Sunday morning, "he said.

Maxime sadly said this was another blow to the club. On January 30, 2017 the best goalkeeper for 2013/2014 season, David Abdalla Burhan died while receiving treatment at Bugando Medical Centre.

Maxime said burial of the late Behewa Sembwana was expected to be held yesterday at around 1.00 p.m. at his home village, Rusanga, in Muheza District, Tanga Region.

Behewa Sembwana was 24 years old. He is the son of former national team player, Sembwana Behewa who featured prominently during 1980s.