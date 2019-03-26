Namibia: Six Injured in Accident Near Otjiwarongo

SIX people were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned south of Otjiwarongo early on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa region, inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa that the driver of the seven-seater lost control of the vehicle when he tried to avoid ramming into a vehicle which had suddenly stopped in front of him to avoid hitting a kudu that was standing in the middle of road.

The accident occurred about 41 kilometres south of Otjiwarongo. The two vehicles were driving towards Okahandja.

"The vehicle in front made a sudden stop to avoid hitting a kudu on the road, and the driver of the seven-seater swerved off the road, to the right side," Mbeha said.

The car rolled five times before coming to a halt.

The driver, whose age is unknown, and a 25-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries.

They were taken to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital, and later transferred to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital in Windhoek.

Four men aged 33, 36, 39 and 40 sustained slight injuries, and were still in the Otjiwarongo State Hospital by Monday morning, all in a stable condition, Mbeha said.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

-Nampa