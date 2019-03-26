South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Sends Condolences On Passing of Princess Irene Thandekile Buthelezi

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing away of Princess Irene Thandekile Buthelezi, the spouse of Inkatha Freedom Party President Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The President's thoughts and prayers are with Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and children Prince Nthuthukoyezwe Zuzifa, Princess Phumzile Nokuphiwa and Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela, as well the family's many grandchildren.

Following a long illness, Princess Irene Buthelezi passed away at KwaPhindangene, KwaZulu-Natal, early on Monday 25 March 2019. She was 89 years of age.

President Ramaphosa has also extended his condolences to the Inkatha Freedom

Party by whom Princess Irene was held in the highest esteem.

President Ramaphosa said: "On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, I offer Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi my deep sympathy at the loss of a partner, soul mate, confidante and advisor of many decades' standing. The loss of one so close and special at this late stage in life is a great sadness.

"It is my wish that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and his family will reflect with fondness and pride on the many years during which Princess Irene Buthelezi served as a tower of strength to her family and community".

Issued by: The Presidency